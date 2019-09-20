Beyoncé’s 2019 Has Been Even More Iconic Than We Thought

We knew that our queen had a stellar year. She released Homecoming, which was nominated for various Emmys–appeared in The Lion King as Nala, delivered us The Gift, and she turned 37. However, Beyoncé’s birthday photos and videos of her year leading into her B-day were even more glorious than we could have ever imagined.

We know the Lemonade legend lives for her privacy–but she was generous in allowing us a sneak peek into her private life. To commemorate her 37th birthday which was Sept. 4–she shared a personal handwritten note on her website as well as a slew of photos. She said,

Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving. I had an incredible B-day! I’m grateful for every breath. I thank GOD for all of my blessings, my wins, and my losses. I thank GOD for all of you! I would have posted earlier but I had work to do. I gotta job BAAAABY. Here is Your B at 37. Love y’all!

Honestly, we’re about to cry. She shared so many gorgeous snaps from her luxe birthday vacation in Sardinia with her husband, Jay Z, a ton of photos of her older daughter, Blue, and her twin babies Rumi and Sir as well as some of the glam and fashion from various events she attended this year. She went as Lisa Bonet, Flo Jo and Toni Braxton for Halloween. She also attended Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday and a private TIDAL dinner.

We know that Beyoncé has the coins to move in silence, but she clearly trots across the globe without us ever knowing. During her documentary Making The Gift. We also got an inside glimpse of some videos of her private life.

Ugh, what did we do to deserve her?!