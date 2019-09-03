These Photos Of Beyoncé Living Her Best Life At Lizzo’s Concert Are Everything

Lizzo is having one hell of a year! Her song “Truth Hurts” reached number one on Billboard today, and last weekend, she performed for the most esteemed guest ever: Beyoncé. The photos of Beyonce celebrating her birthday at Lizzo’s show are DEEPLY inspiring, because what’s better than women supporting women?!

Beyoncé turns 38 on Wednesday. Her husband Jay-Z’s festival, Made In America, took place over the weekend, so she celebrated her birthday early by turning all the way up in Philadelphia. The line-up this year was full of boss women, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and of course, Lizzo. The “Juice” singer performed on Sunday. Afterward, she took to Instagram and Twitter to post photos of Bey and Jay watching from the side stage. Bey looks totally in awe of Lizzo, because she has great taste, duh!

“A story in two parts,” Lizzo captioned the images on Twitter. She was a little more candid on Instagram, writing: “Swipe to lose your f**king mind.”

And, well, that’s exactly what fans did. Everyone had the exact same GIF reply in mind: Tiffany Pollard yelling “BEYONCÉ?!” on Flavor of Love.

Many fans are now calling for Bey to hop on a song with Lizzo or invite her on tour. Fingers. Crossed. Lizzo definitely deserves all this hype and more.

Bey isn’t the only fellow star who has shown support to Lizzo. Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion posted an amazing video with Lizzo on the flute and Meg on twerk duty. Cardi B (who Lizzo said she’d love to collaborate with) also congratulated her on topping the Billboard Hot 100.

“The fact that Lizzo a couple months ago felt underestimated and now she have a #1!!!!” Cardi wrote on Twitter. “Makes me emotional. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Imagine Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, AND Lizzo on a song? Hey, a girl can dream.