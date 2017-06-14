This Is Why the Internet Is Convinced Beyonce Is in Labor

Update: June 14: 9:00 a.m. EST

ALERT. ALERT. ALERT. Drop everything you’re doing because Beyonce is currently in labor! (At least, according to the Internet.)

Despite theories that the 35-year-old may have already given birth to her twins weeks ago, the Internet is now singing a new tune: Beyonce is in the hospital RN and could pop any second. The rumors began to swirl after a member of the BeyHive alleged that her friend saw Beyonce at a Los Angeles hospital, which reportedly cleared out the entire fifth floor and moved patients to another building just for her.

“My homegirl works at UCLA Hospital and she spilled some tea about my girl Queen Bey!” the fan claimed to The Shade Room. “She told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they’re in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor. She also said that they’re moving patients to another building.”

Now, we weren’t born yesterday. The story is pretty far-fetched and isn’t too different from the typical celebrity rumor mill we hear everyday. However, there’s more evidence that supports the fan’s claims. Yesterday, Beyonce’s hairstylist, Chuck Amos, told the singer to, “Hang in there, Mama!” on Instagram. Us Weekly also reported yesterday that there is “a significant amount of security at an L.A.-based hospital.”

Despite the sparse pieces of evidence (Bey isn’t the one to leave a paper trail, let’s be real), the Internet is convinced the singer is about to become a mom-of-three very, very soon.

Original story: June 8: 9:30 a.m. EST

Since her Internet-breaking pregnancy announcement in February, in which she told the world she was expecting twins in a very Mother Mary-esque Instagram, Beyonce has been pretty MIA—a little too MIA to many fans who speculate the 35-year-old may be in recovery from already giving birth.

While it’s no secret that the singer is infamously private to the spotlight (she gave no interviews for years!), these fan theories are seriously making us think that Queen Bey already popped. Let’s break them down for you.

As the BeyHive pointed out, Beyonce has been missing from social media for the past week or so. The last photo she posted was a Memorial Day tribute of her cradling Blue Ivy. As adorable as the pic is, followers were quick to sleuth out that Bey’s belly looked noticeably smaller than when she had her baby shower, which was titled The Carter Push Party and held a week-and-a-half before the photo with Blue Ivy was posted.

There’s speculation that Bey used an old photo as a decoy to distract from the fact that she already had her twins. We put the two photos (one from “Memorial Day” and the other from The Carter Push Party) below to let you decide for yourself, but from the looks of it, the BeyHive is onto something.

Secondly, fans also suspect the “Memorial Day” photo was a fraud due to Beyonce wearing the same hairstyle earlier in the month, supporting the claim that Bey posted an old pic as a distraction.

And then there was the time when Solange ~mysteriously~ cancelled her performance at a Boston music festival last week, around the same time that Bey supposedly posted a decoy Instagram. The festival, Boston Calling, and Solange both cited “production delays,” but fans are adamant that “production delays” is just a code phrase for “my A-list sister is giving birth.”

Lastly and perhaps the most damning piece of evidence is Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, was reportedly photographed at a hospital in Los Angeles at the same time all this hubbub was going around, too. While the candid falls right along the timeline of Beyonce’s supposed birth, it’s important to note that fans (us included) remain skeptical of the pic potentially being photoshopped. (Trust no one, especially a random person on the Internet.)

Whether Bey actually welcomed her twins or not, if there’s anything we took away here it’s that you don’t mess with the BeyHive.