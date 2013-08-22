Beyoncé Wears Skimpy Bikini in Retro-Inspired Teaser for Brazilian Tour

https://www.youtube.com/pB9Qr2SHAqU

Honestly, can Beyoncé stop working for at least one damn day? She’s making everyone else in the world look terrible! Although she’s been performing frequently on her Mrs. Carter World Tour for months now, the Brazilian leg of the concert extravaganza has yet to kick off, so naturally she released a promotional video.

In the clip, the 31-year-old superstar shows off her ripped body in a skimpy bikini as she traipses around a scenic Brazilian beach. Frankly, we’re now convinced she’s some sort of superhuman. Given that her tour diet includes fast food, fatty Southern staples, and lots of expensive wine, we’re beyond impressed with how fantastic she looks. Of course, when you’re dancing up a storm every night, you can probably afford to eat whatever you want during the day.

The video is shot entirely in a sepia tone, giving it an authentic, retro feel that is definitely appropriate for the artistic vibe her team was clearly going for. Bey then shows her love for the South American country by etching “Brazil” in the sand.

Watch the preview above!