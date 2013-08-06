Just another reason to love Beyoncé: The singer—who just last night wrapped her 60-show Mrs. Carter Show world tour—just shared via Instagram that she biked over New York’s Brooklyn Bridge to get to her last concert.



She and husband Jay Z live in one of Manhattan’s most downtown neighborhoods, Tribeca, which means (depending on what route she chose to take), Bey biked anywhere between 3.5 and 4.6 miles.

In the photos we see on Instagram, she’s not even that incognito. She’s wearing a star-print T-shirt, faded denim shorts, and a fedora. Passersby on the Brooklyn Bridge mill about as normal, unaware that they are in the presence of Beyoncé, proving yet again that paparazzi storms are often brought on by celebs themselves.

In addition to being adorable, this is beyond impressive. How can a human being dance for more than two hours a night in high heels, while singing, every night for 60 nights, and then on the last night of such excessive effort, take a bike ride to the show? Oh, and lest we forget: Bey is also a mom.