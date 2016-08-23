Beyoncé Just Released a Million BTS Pics from the Making of ‘Lemonade’

Beyoncé—pop icon, mother, wife, queen—is nothing if not generous. Gifting the world with her mere presence on a day-to-day basis is already a lot—what would we do without Beyoncé? Who would we idolize? Who would croon to us late at night when we’re going through a breakup? Who would be the aspirational woman whom most of us can only dream of being?

In any event, these questions are moot, because we have Queen B, and now she has bestowed upon the world a present of almost 100 behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of her visual album, Lemonade. And the world gasped.

Divided into 11 sections (one for each song on the album, with the notable exception of “Formation”), the photographs (and GIFs) Bey chose to share are at turns delicate, impressionistic, expressive—and just downright gorgeous.

When Lemonade debuted on HBO April 23, Beyoncé associated each video with an emotion, instead of revealing the song titles. At the top of each section on her website right now, the emotion linked to each song appears, along with a definition.

In case you’re wondering what those emotions tied to each song are, here you go. “Pray You Catch Me” is intuition, “Hold Up” is denial, “Don’t Hurt Yourself” is anger, “Sorry” is apathy, “6 Inch” is emptiness, “Daddy Lessons” is accountability, “Love Drought” is reformation, “Sandcastles” is forgiveness, “Forward” is resurrection, “Freedom” is hope and “All Night” is redemption. Whew.

Click through for a look at our favorite images from Beyoncé’s new haul.