Steal Her Style: Shop Beyoncé’s Adorably Chic Bee Ring

Beyoncé is swiftly rising to the top of our “most-watched celebrity style” list, regularly rocking designs from Tabitha Simmons, Topshop, and Roberto Cavalli, just to name a few. Over the weekend, she Instagrammed herself rocking a cute pearl bee ring, officially adding high-end jewelry designer Delfina Delettrez to the list.

Delettrez is known for her whimsical fine jewelry creations, and her “Little Bee Ring,” crafted of gold-toned metal, a pearlized bead, and a lacquered bee charm, doesn’t disappoint. Bey tagged the ring with “#Beyhive,” the official name for her collective of avid fans and followers, and it’s pretty cool to know that she takes the name seriously enough to rock themed jewelry.

You can shop Delettrez’s design for $510 at FarFetch now, but if you love the ring’s whimsy but aren’t a fan of the yellow and black stingers, Matches has an impressive selection of the designer’s other fun creations.

MORE STAR STYLE:

Diane Kruger’s Jason Wu Sandals Are 40% Off

Beyoncé’s Pencil Skirt Is On Sale!

Shop Kate Mara’s Vintage-Inspired AllSaints Top