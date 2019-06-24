You Can Be Beyoncé’s Assistant For the Day With This Iconic Twitter Game

Listen! This is the opportunity we’ve all been waiting for. You can finally be Beyoncé’s assistant via an epic Twitter game. Brilliant Twitter user, Green Chyna came up with the legendary “choose your own adventure” game that gives you a taste of what it would be like to be the Queen’s assistant for the day. Though we are an avid member of the millennial Beyhive who pays our dues on time and attends all of the meetings, even we couldn’t make it past the first couple of hours in Sir, Rumi, and Blue’s mama’s presence without being hastily fired.

The game starts simple enough–What are you getting her for breakfast? “Yogurt, granola, and strawberries or a 5-star breakfast.” If you’ve watched Beyoncé’s Homecoming (hint hint) then you should know exactly, which option to pick. However, from there, things get much more difficult.

Essentially, the goal of the entire game is to help Beyoncé get ready for an event in a timely manner. However, unbeknownst to you–all of the options that you choose will make her later or keep her on schedule. Some examples are, “Beyoncé says FaceTime my daughter: Is she referring to Blue Ivy or Rumi?” Or another one, “Should she take a shower after swimming or just dry off?”

We got fired after getting Bey car sick. (Hangs head in shame).

Even Chrissy Teigen got fired before she could complete an entire day.

Obviously, Twitter is living for this entire game.

Go ahead and play, we know you want to.