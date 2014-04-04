Is Beyoncé Stealing Little Sister Solange’s Style? 30 Pics That Point to Yes

Listen, we love Beyoncé. (In full candor, this is one writer who self-identifies as a mega-member of the Bey hive!) We love her music, we love her messages of female empowerment, and we love her style. But even we have been noticing something lately that we could not longer allow to go silent: Bey’s personal style has been shockingly reminiscent of that first trademarked by her little sister, Solange.
You don’t have to take our word for it, either: the proof is in the pudding, as they say. Beyoncé has adopted many of the signatures Solange has been rocking for years. Among them: mixing prints, wearing crop tops with high-waist skirts, wearing suit sets in wild prints, rocking bright and neon colors, and several more.
She’s also been showing favor to brands first worn by her little sis: Kenzo, Tibi, and Clover Canyon prominent among them.
Don’t listen to us; click through the gallery above and see for yourself. Then tell us: do you think Beyoncé is jocking little sister Solange’s style?
All Photos: Beyonce.tumblr.com and Instagram.com/saintrecords, unless otherwise noted
Fame Flynet; Beyonce.tumblr.com
Solange has long been known for rocking full suits in wild prints.
BRY/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/BRY/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Recently, Beyoncé has picked up that style cue as well.
Beyoncé in Joe's
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Solange has never shied away from a wild, outlandish print.
Instagram.com/saintrecords
Beyoncé has been seen rocking many a vivid print as of late.
Beyoncé in Torn by Ronny Kobo
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Solange loves neoprene and mixing prints.
Solange in Clover Canyon
Instagram.com/saintrecords
Recently, Beyoncé has had a proclivity for the same fabrics and styles.
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Solange rocked blouses and skirts way before it was cool.
William T. Wade Jr./FAMEFLYNET/William T. Wade Jr./FAMEFLYNET
Now her big sis has jumped on board as well (literally).
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Even when she's wearing mainstream designers, Solange finds a way to make it her own.
Solange in Roberto Cavalli
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Beyoncé has been mimicking some of the same prints Solange loves so much.
Beyonce.tumblr.com
One of Solange's trademarks is that she never steers away from a bright color (sometimes more than one).
Girlie/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/Girlie/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Bey has been favoring bright colors recently, too.
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Solange sits in style on the floor of an art gallery.
Instagram.com/saintrecords
Months later, Beyoncé sits in style on the floor of an art gallery.
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Solange rocked the crop top and high-waist skirt way before Kim Kardashian even thought about it.
Instagram.com/saintrecords
Bey has picked up on the crop-top-and-skirt craze as well.
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Solange has long been a fan of wearing structured pieces that also show off her figure.
Mark Horton/WireImage
Recently, Beyoncé has worn a hip-hugging skirt or two, and is gravitating toward hip, Solange-loved labels like Kenzo.
Beyoncé in Kenzo
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Solange pulls out a classic: a matching suit set.
ER/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/ER/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Beyoncé used to rock strictly short, body-contouring dresses, but now she's moved on to sophisticated suit trousers.
Beyoncé in Gucci
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Instagram.com/saintrecords
Recently, Beyoncé started wearing socks with sandals, too.
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Orange is one of Solange's favorite shades to wear; the more, the better.
Instagram.com/saintrecords
Beyoncé has adopted the color into her wardrobe in a huge way.
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Solange loves geometric prints, often mixing more than one at a time.
Instagram.com/saintrecords
Beyoné, too, has taken to wearing lines and shapes she never would have dared before.
Beyoncé in Tibi
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Another thing Solange piloted: wearing loose-fitting clothing in a stylish way, like sweatshirts, sweaters, and skater skirts.
Instagram.com/saintrecords
Prior to this week, Beyoncé had never worn an oversize sweater in public.
Beyonce.tumblr.com
Solange loves mixing directional lines: vertical, horizotal, and diagonal all mesh together in her style book.
Instagram.com/saintrecords
Beyoncé has taken to wearing more bold stripes as well.
Beyoncé in Dries van Noten and Ostwald Helgason
Beyonce.tumblr.com