Is Beyoncé Stealing Little Sister Solange’s Style? 30 Pics That Point to Yes

Listen, we love Beyoncé. (In full candor, this is one writer who self-identifies as a mega-member of the Bey hive!) We love her music, we love her messages of female empowerment, and we love her style. But even we have been noticing something lately that we could not longer allow to go silent: Bey’s personal style has been shockingly reminiscent of that first trademarked by her little sister, Solange.

You don’t have to take our word for it, either: the proof is in the pudding, as they say. Beyoncé has adopted many of the signatures Solange has been rocking for years. Among them: mixing prints, wearing crop tops with high-waist skirts, wearing suit sets in wild prints, rocking bright and neon colors, and several more.

She’s also been showing favor to brands first worn by her little sis: Kenzo, Tibi, and Clover Canyon prominent among them.

Don’t listen to us; click through the gallery above and see for yourself. Then tell us: do you think Beyoncé is jocking little sister Solange’s style?

All Photos: Beyonce.tumblr.com and Instagram.com/saintrecords, unless otherwise noted