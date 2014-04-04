StyleCaster
Is Beyoncé Stealing Little Sister Solange’s Style? 30 Pics That Point to Yes

Meghan Blalock
by
Listen, we love Beyoncé. (In full candor, this is one writer who self-identifies as a mega-member of the Bey hive!) We love her music, we love her messages of female empowerment, and we love her style. But even we have been noticing something lately that we could not longer allow to go silent: Bey’s personal style has been shockingly reminiscent of that first trademarked by her little sister, Solange.

MORE: Solange’s Best 50 Looks of All Time

You don’t have to take our word for it, either: the proof is in the pudding, as they say. Beyoncé has adopted many of the signatures Solange has been rocking for years. Among them: mixing prints, wearing crop tops with high-waist skirts, wearing suit sets in wild prints, rocking bright and neon colors, and several more.

She’s also been showing favor to brands first worn by her little sis: Kenzo, Tibi, and Clover Canyon prominent among them.

MORE: 30 Random Words in the Beyoncé Font

Don’t listen to us; click through the gallery above and see for yourself. Then tell us: do you think Beyoncé is jocking little sister Solange’s style?

All Photos: Beyonce.tumblr.com and Instagram.com/saintrecords, unless otherwise noted

Is Beyoncé stealing little sister Solange's signature style? Click through the gallery and decide for yourself!

Photo: Fame Flynet; Beyonce.tumblr.com

Solange has long been known for rocking full suits in wild prints.

Photo: BRY/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/BRY/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Recently, Beyoncé has picked up that style cue as well.

Beyoncé in Joe's

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Solange has never shied away from a wild, outlandish print.

Photo: Instagram.com/saintrecords

Beyoncé has been seen rocking many a vivid print as of late.

Beyoncé in Torn by Ronny Kobo

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Solange loves neoprene and mixing prints.

Solange in Clover Canyon

Photo: Instagram.com/saintrecords

Recently, Beyoncé has had a proclivity for the same fabrics and styles.

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Solange rocked blouses and skirts way before it was cool.

Photo: William T. Wade Jr./FAMEFLYNET/William T. Wade Jr./FAMEFLYNET

Now her big sis has jumped on board as well (literally).

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Even when she's wearing mainstream designers, Solange finds a way to make it her own.

Solange in Roberto Cavalli

Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Beyoncé has been mimicking some of the same prints Solange loves so much.

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

One of Solange's trademarks is that she never steers away from a bright color (sometimes more than one).

Photo: Girlie/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/Girlie/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Bey has been favoring bright colors recently, too.

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Solange sits in style on the floor of an art gallery.

Photo: Instagram.com/saintrecords

Months later, Beyoncé sits in style on the floor of an art gallery.
 

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Solange rocked the crop top and high-waist skirt way before Kim Kardashian even thought about it.

Photo: Instagram.com/saintrecords

Bey has picked up on the crop-top-and-skirt craze as well.

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Solange has long been a fan of wearing structured pieces that also show off her figure.

Photo: Mark Horton/WireImage

Recently, Beyoncé has worn a hip-hugging skirt or two, and is gravitating toward hip, Solange-loved labels like Kenzo.

Beyoncé in Kenzo

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Solange pulls out a classic: a matching suit set.

Photo: ER/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES/ER/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Beyoncé used to rock strictly short, body-contouring dresses, but now she's moved on to sophisticated suit trousers.

Beyoncé in Gucci

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Eons before the Olsen twins did it, and before the pool slide was über-trendy, Solange wasn't afraid to wear socks with Birkenstocks sandals.
 

Photo: Instagram.com/saintrecords

Recently, Beyoncé started wearing socks with sandals, too.

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Orange is one of Solange's favorite shades to wear; the more, the better.

Photo: Instagram.com/saintrecords

Beyoncé has adopted the color into her wardrobe in a huge way.

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Solange loves geometric prints, often mixing more than one at a time.

Photo: Instagram.com/saintrecords

Beyoné, too, has taken to wearing lines and shapes she never would have dared before.

Beyoncé in Tibi

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Another thing Solange piloted: wearing loose-fitting clothing in a stylish way, like sweatshirts, sweaters, and skater skirts.

Photo: Instagram.com/saintrecords

Prior to this week, Beyoncé had never worn an oversize sweater in public.

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

Solange loves mixing directional lines: vertical, horizotal, and diagonal all mesh together in her style book.

Photo: Instagram.com/saintrecords

Beyoncé has taken to wearing more bold stripes as well.

Beyoncé in Dries van Noten and Ostwald Helgason

Photo: Beyonce.tumblr.com

