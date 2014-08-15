Are Beyoncé and Rihanna Collaborating on a New Song?

Um, this is huge: Beyoncé and Rihanna may be collaborating on a new song.

As the eagle-eyed editors at Digital Spy pointed out, the two superstars could be teaming up to record a remix of Beyonce’s “Blow”—a sexy song off the still-buzzy self-titled album she secretly released in December—since the title is listed on ASCAP, the database where artists and songwriters have to register their tracks in the U.S.

Interestingly, the site misspells Rihanna’s name as “Rhianna,” but we’re not letting a simply typo cast doubt over this news, since the site’s actually used this incorrect spelling on some of RiRi’s previous tracks.

News of this partnership comes hot off the release of Beyonce’s “Flawless” remix with Nicki Minaj in which she addresses the infamous elevator episode.

It seems as though Bey is really into the girl power these days with all her female collaborations, and we totally love it. Of course, there’s always the chance that Beyoncé plans to use the song to show the world that everything’s just peachy in her marriage (there’s been rumors that Bey and Rihanna have tension thanks to the latter’s relationship with Jay Z.) Either way, we’ll take it.

What do you think? Are Beyoncé and Rihanna teaming up? Weigh in below!