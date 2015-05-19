Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Feeling Myself’ Video is Here!

Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj just surprised fans by dropping the music video for their new collaboration, “Feeling Myself” online–except there’s a catch. The video’s been released exclusively through Jay Z‘s paid streaming music service, Tidal, with only a short teaser video making its way onto YouTube overnight.

So if you’re not happy to pay for access, that’s just too damn bad–Jay and Bey clearly aren’t letting this Tidal thing go any time soon.

Based on the short teaser available on the Tidal homepage, we see Nicki and Beyoncé hanging by the pool, making faux mustaches out of their own hair, and eating burgers (vegan, we assume.) It looks as though it was filmed entirely at Coachella this year.

Here’s the broke girl cut of Bey and Nicki’s new “Feeling Myself” clip. If you want to see the full thing, it might be time to finally accept defeat, and fork out for a Tidal subscription.