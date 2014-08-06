Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run Tour is Set To Gross $100 Million

Amid rumors that their marriage is crumbling, Billboard is reporting that Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s On the Run tour will gross over $100 million, which goes to show that despite any problems they might have, these two are capable of making a ton of money together.

The duo’s North America tour is wrapping up tonight in San Francisco, and their 19 shows have sold at more than 90 percent of capacity, according to Live Nation, which has promoted and produced the tour. More than 850,000 will have gone to see On the Run.

As for how much Beyoncé and Jay-Z are making from this? Reports have said that the couple are making a guaranteed $4 million per show, which means they will bank around $76 million, if not more, for these 19 shows.

After this leg of the tour, Jay Z and Beyoncé will take On The Run to Paris in September, which will be shot for an HBO special.