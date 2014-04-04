Happy Anniversary, Beyoncé and Jay Z! Their 25 Cutest Moments Ever

As we’ve seen time and time again—and even analyzed in detail—Beyoncé and Jay Z are obsessed with the number four. Perhaps their most outright devotion to numeral came six years ago today, when they said “I do” in a super top-secret Manhattan ceremony on April 4, 2008. (That’s the fourth day of the fourth month of the year, in case you missed the reference.)
To celebrate the ultimate power couples sixth wedding anniversary, we’re taking a look back at their cutest moments ever. from their (many, many) courtside snuggles at basketball games to their more rare moments of PDA on red carpets.
Click through the gallery above to see the 25 cutest photos of the Bey and Jay! Happy anniversary to the happy couple.