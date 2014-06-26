Finally! Beyoncé and Jay Z Share Wedding Video

They tied the knot six years ago, but the public still hasn’t gotten much intel from Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s low-key wedding—until now. The superstar couple kicked off their joint “On the Run” tour this week, and—while in Miami—projected footage from the nups on giant screens.

Captured on YouTube, we hear Beyoncé and Jay Z singing their cover of Alphaville’s’s 1984 hit “Forever Young” while showing a clip of their 2008 wedding. We see Jay slipping the ring onto her finger, and the newly-married couple happily walking down the aisle while friends and family cheered.

We’ve seen Bey’s dress in the past—in 2011, she revealed it in the video for her single “I Was Here”—but this is the first time we’ve gotten a glimpse of Jay Z (dapper in a classic tux!)

We realize the clip is super-brief, but it’s commendable that the two biggest stars in world never felt the need to make their wedding public—even after Beyoncé started getting into Instagram—and still share moments from the event on their own terms.

Watch the clip below, and let us know: Are you heading to the “On the Run” tour this summer?