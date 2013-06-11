Beyoncé and Jay-Z Spend $12,000 On Crystal-Studded High Chair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Baby



So much for the longstanding rumors that Beyoncé hates Kim Kardashian! It has previously been reported that Queen Bey turns her nose up at Kardashian, particularly her relationship with Kanye West—a close friend of her hubby Jay-Z. However, it seems that the two have buried the hatchet—and Beyoncé may even have accepted the sex tape star turned reality TV fixture into her inner circle.

Although Beyoncé was too busy touring the world to make it to Kim’s swanky baby shower last weekend, her and Jay-Z sent the expecting couple a very pricey gift. According to The Sunday Mirror, Kim and Kanye now own a $12,000 Swarovski crystal-studded high chair designed by Carla Monchen. What’s more is that it supposedly matches the high chair that Bey and Jay’s one-year-old daughter Blue Ivy eats her Gerber Baby Food in. Okay, so Blue Ivy probably doesn’t eat Gerber—she probably eats mashed up Royal Osetra and Beluga from Caviar Russe! Regardless, it’s nice to see that Kim and Kanye’s daughter will be dining in style.

This isn’t the only expensive baby gear that the couple has scooped up. Kim and Kanye also splashed out $4,000 on a Lucite Vetro crib that’s also the same as one Blue Ivy has in her bedroom. Considering most of Kim’s high fashion maternity looks retailed for twice that, it’s pretty much a drop in the bucket for the shopaholic couple.

Take a look at the high chair above—including some detail shots of the ridiculous amount of crystals!

