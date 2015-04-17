Beyoncé and Drake Teamed Up For a New Single!

Beyoncé fans, rejoice: Music’s reigning queen is releasing some new material–but we’re not talking about a new single or solo album. Instead, a new track is coming by way of a collaboration with Drake, who confirmed he’d partnered with the musical icon in a recent interview with Four Pins.

The Canadian rapper (who recently hit headlines for that kiss with Madonna at Coachella) confirmed that at least one song on his upcoming album titled Views From the 6 will be a collaboration with Bey.

That’s all we know so far–the song name hasn’t yet been released, but Drake did mention in the interview that he and Beyoncé finished the track a while ago, and it’s one of two songs completed so far for the album that he’s really happy with.

We can likely expect a new sound from Drake on the Views From the 6 record, with the artist admitting that he’s changing things up. Four Pins reports that “It appears that Drake is ready to deviate from his winning formula and get a little weird.” The interview also said that Drake’s, “days of releasing lay-up bangers that everyone loves right away are over. For now, at least.”

We’ll keep you posted as we find out more about the new Beyoncé and Drake musical collab.