Steal Her Style: Beyoncé’s Festive American Flag Shorts and Stallion Shirt

Beyoncé was really in a patriotic mood this Fourth of July weekend! The singer took to both her Instagram and her Tumblr to share sexy photos of herself posing by an antique American convertible wearing vintage-inspired denim cutoffs printed with none other than our own American flag.

While cutoff shorts in the style of our nation’s flag are not a particularly rare find, we can’t help but be enamored by how Queen Bey wears them. So we found a similar pair for just $18, as well as the Americana stallion shirt she paired it with!

Forever 21 has a pair of patriotic cutoffs identical to Bey’s (in a slightly darker wash), which you can nab on forever21.com for just $18.

Bey’s tank top is a Wildfox Couture creation; a T-shirt version of the tank is still available, and you can grab it for $139 at Shop the Trend Boutique.

