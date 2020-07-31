Beyoncé’s Music Video for ‘Already’ Is Finally Here & the Meaning Behind It Is So Powerful

An early surprise for the Beyhive. Beyoncé’s “Already” lyrics meaning and video arrived hours before her highly anticipated visual album, Black Is King, landed on Disney Plus, giving fans a sneak peek at what they could expect from the rest of the project. And as is probably already obvious with Queen Bey, it did not disappoint. Now that they’ve all had some time to sit with “Already,” fans are beginning to share their interpretation of its stunning visuals.

As for the “Already” lyrics, listed below, members of the Beyhive are probably already familiar. The song (featuring Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale and Jamaican-America EDM masters Major Lazer) originally appeared on Beyoncé’s Lion King album, 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift, which Bey curated for the live-action remake of the film and in which she starred as the voice of Nala. What’s new, however, is that “Already” finally got its music video as part of Beyoncé’s Black Is King, a visual album that takes after 2017’s Lemonade and is available to stream via Disney+ as of July 31.

The music video itself is an inspiring display of the 38-year-old “Formation” singer’s pan-African mission on Black Is King. In just under five minutes, “Already” emphasizes rich influences from throughout the continent—from Nigerian gbese and zanku legwork by Afrobeats artist and dancer, Papi Ojo, to styling by Ivorian-American designer, Loza Maléombho. And that’s not even mentioning the major pride repped by Shatta Wale’s verse on the track. Showcasing these distinct cultures was important to Bey, who announced her purpose in a lengthy Instagram post in June.

“With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy,” Beyoncé wrote in a caption announcing Black Is King. “I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge.””

She added, “I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people.”

And just like that, the “Already” lyrics meaning and video have accomplished that. You can find the full “Already” lyrics and video below.

Chorus (Beyoncé)

Long live the king, you a king, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Top everything, everything, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Mind, body, soul, got a king body

Body gon’ shine, bling bling, body

Callin’ all the shots, ring ring, body

Crown on your head, got a king body

Post-Chorus (Beyoncé)

Long live the king, you a king, you know it

King already, my baby, you know it

Top everything, everything, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Shine already, it’s time already

The line already, it’s time already

Shine already, it’s time already

The line already, it’s time already

Refrain (Shatta Wale & Beyoncé)

Try to stop it, me say no, no, no

Royalty, say don’t you know, know, know

Try to stop it, me say go, go, go, go

Bubble up and watch it grow, grow, grow, grow

Verse 1 (Shatta Wale)

Every king be ruler, be ruler, yeah

Every warrior, dey conquer, yeah

Every king be stronger, yeah

King, dey rule them longer, yeah (Osh)

Remember who you are, ooh (Osh)

Real king always win, oh (Osh)

You for be brave, oh (Osh)

And show your people more love (Osh)

It’s time already, I say it’s time already (Osh)

In line already, I say in line already (Osh)

Only you got the remedy, I say you got the remedy (Osh)

Shine your body, shine your body

Chorus (Beyoncé)

Long live the king, you a king, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Top everything, everything, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Mind, body, soul, got a king body

Body gon’ shine, bling bling, body

Callin’ all the shots, ring ring, body

Crown on your head, got a king body

Post-Chorus (Beyoncé & Shatta Wale)

Long live the king, you a king, you know it

King already, my baby, you know it

Top everything, everything, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Shine already (Already), it’s time already (Already)

In line already (Already), it’s time already (Already)

Shine already (Already), it’s time already (Already)

In line already (Already), it’s time already (Already)

Shine already (Already), it’s time already (Already)

In line already (Already), it’s time already (Already)

Shine already (Already), it’s time already (Already)

In line already (Already), it’s time already

Refrain (Shatta Wale)

Try to stop it, me say no, no, no

Royalty, say don’t you know, know, know

Try to stop it, me say go, go, go, go

Bubble up and watch it grow, grow, grow, grow

Verse 2 (Beyoncé & Shatta Wale)

Diamonds on my fist, fighting demons, y’all

Come and rest your head, take your crown off, oh

Woke up in a foreign, need to take it slow, oh

He said I’m moving too fast, need to take it slow, oh

Take it slow, oh

Take it slow, oh

Tryna take my baby home, oh

Take it slow, oh (Osh)

Verse 3 (Shatta Wale)

Remember who you are, ooh (Osh)

Real king always win, oh (Osh)

You for be brave, oh (Osh)

And show your people more love (Osh)

It’s time already, I say it’s time already (Osh)

In line already, I say in line already (Osh)

Only you got the remedy, I say you got the remedy (Osh)

Shine your body, shine your body (Ah)

Outro (Shatta Wale)

Be your own king

Make nobody come rule your world (Yo, yo, yo, yo)

Be your own king

Make nobody come rule your world (Ah)

Be your own king

Make nobody come rule your world (Yo, yo, yo, yo)

Be your own king

Make nobody come rule your world

Long live the king, you a king, you know it

Top everything, everything, you know it

Show them the way, you know it

You know it, you know it

