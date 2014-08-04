Beyoncé Alludes to the Elevator Fight in New Song Remix

Beyoncé may be keeping mum about what really happened in the infamous elevator fight following the Met Gala, and also publicly avoiding the string of reports that her marriage is crumbling, but interestingly she’s decided to allude to the controversy in the just-released remix of her song “Flawless.”

The lyrics that everyone on the planet is now trying to decode: “We escalate, up in this bitch like elevators. Of course sometimes shit go down when there’s a billion dollars on an elevator.”

But seriously, what could it mean?! TMZ’s theory—one that most of us deduced, as well—is that Beyoncé’s referring to how much her and her husband Jay-Z are worth. It’s been estimated the couple are worth about a $1 billion, so she could be referring to how much money could be on the line if they did get a divorce.

The lyrics in question happen at the :36 mark, so listen below and decide for yourself.