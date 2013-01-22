Beyoncé Allegedly Lip-Syncs National Anthem: 3 Reasons Why This Seems Implausible

Everyone may have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of Barack and Michelle Obama during yesterday’s Inauguration events, but power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé also caused quite a stir, with the front page of today’s New York Post proclaiming “The First Couple (Well, Almost).”

A highlight of yesterday’s festivities undoubtedly was Beyoncé’s powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which prompted a standing ovation from thousands—but now sources are claiming it was entirely lip-synced.

“All music is pre-recorded for the ceremony because there are so many eventualities and conditions that day,” Kristin DuBois, a rep for the United States Marine Band told Page Six. “We performed, live, the band. But we received last-minute word that Beyoncé was going to use the pre-recorded vocal track. Those were the instructions we were given. We don’t know what the reason why.”

As a side note, the rep also noted that Kelly Clarkson sang her song live. Other sites are hopping on the gossip and snagging confirmed sources of their own, and the Twitterverse is going crazy with mouthing reports—but we’re still skeptical. Here’s why:

The performance was vocally imperfect and realistic. Yes, she hit every note and sounded fabulous, but she was shaky at parts (especially at first, starting on very low notes), and ultimately had to build to her killer finale.

At one point during the performance, she removed her earpiece. Typically an earpiece is for the artist to keep time with the music and to hear themselves better, so why would she need one (or decide she didn’t) in the first place? To take it out means the earpiece wasn’t working and could hinder Bey’s performance.

The anchors on this morning’s “Today” show were talking about how, after the standing ovation, a coughing Beyoncé returned to her seat next to hubby Jay-Z, who reportedly plied her with cough drops.

Maybe we’re just giving her the benefit of the doubt (we think she deserves it in this case!), but something seems off about Queen Bey lip-synching on such a monumental day. However, regardless of whether her vocals were live, we can probably all agree that she still killed it.

What do you think—did it seem like Beyoncé was faking her performance?