Links to Click: Beyoncé Sells a Million Records, The Most Googled Fashion Name, More

1. Beyoncé’s newest record Beyoncé officially hit a million in record sales! All hail King Bey! [Huffington Post]

2. Cara Delevingne was the most Googled fashion name of 2013. She beat out Naomi Campbell. Ooooh catfight! [Telegraph]

3. How to peel a banana the right way (trust us, you’ve been doing it wrong). [The Vivant]

4. Khloe Kardashian says her divorce from Lamar Odom is “heartbreaking and torture to my soul” (over Twitter, of course). [Twitter]

5. The best metallic eyeshadows, and how to wear ’em like a pro. [Beauty High]

6. Oh, it is so on: Cushnie Et Ochs is on sale at Net-A-Porter. It’s cool. We just won’t eat for a month (or three). [Net-a-Porter]

7. Five crucial hair products every woman should own (seriously). [Daily Makeover]

8. Kim Kardashian owns the Guinness Book of World Records for “most social media followers.” Of course. [Daily Beast]