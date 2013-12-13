Surprise! Beyoncé Dropped Her Album Without Announcing It First

Oh my god, everyone. Beyoncé dropped her album, appropriately titled “Beyoncé,” without first announcing it—if that sounds familiar, it’s because her husband Jay Z did the same thing this summer, when he released his record “Magna Carta Holy Grail” exclusively on Samsung devices. It came out at midnight, and she (apropo) made the announcement on her Instagram account.

Another fun twist: it’s a visual album. There are 14 songs on the record, and for every single song, there’s a video—and then some. All said, there are 17 videos for Beyoncé fans to feast their eyes and ears on, assuring that many of us will experience reduced productivity at work today, or at the very least bouts of sleep deprivation (like us) and fits of shouting “OMG, Beyoncé is everything” to no one in particular.

The record (no surprise here) features her husband Jay Z on a track called “Drunk in Love” (a follow-up to her solo debut and duet with him, “Crazy in Love,” we assume), as well as guest appearances by the likes of Drake, crooner Frank Ocean, former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, and Justin Timberlake.

An interesting twist is that only one of the songs she released earlier this year, “Grown Woman,” appears on the album. No word yet on just where “Bow Down/I Been On” and “Standing on the Sun” are.

“Beyoncé” is available exclusively on iTunes for the price of $15.99; head to the iTunes store to buy it now!