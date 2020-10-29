Here’s How To Shop Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2 Before It Sells Out

Scroll To See More Images

Y’all, Beyoncé has spoken, and after taking a peek at Adidas x Ivy Park Drip 2, I’ve decided to give her all my money. Take it, queen! This collection is so damn good, I’ll buy whatever I can before it sells out—and we all know it’s going to sell out.

When Adidas x Ivy Park’s first drop debuted back in January (which, admittedly, feels like 500 years ago) it sold out instantly. That said, the street-leisure styles did receive some backlash, namely for the lack of inclusive sizing. While the first drop only offered up to XL, some pieces from this new drop—which, cleverly, is being called a drip—go all the way up to 4X. Thank you, Bey! Thank you, Adidas! More of this, please.

The collection launches on the Adidas site on October 29 (!) and in stores the following day on October 30, but if you plan on shopping online, I’d advise you to do so at lightning speed. Over the past few months, people have been stuck in their houses with nothing to do but online shop, and their add-to-cart reflexes are cheetah-fast. You won’t get a thing if you spend your time hemming and hawing about whether you’d like the bodysuit or the tank top! (Besides, the answer is both. You want both.)

On the Adidas site, there’s currently a countdown to launch time (just hours away!) as well as a handy guide for how to shop efficiently. According to Adidas, the best way to ensure you get your items to checkout is to first, browse the collection and add items to your Shopping List (you can browse right now, so I’d suggest doing that the second you finish reading). After that, set up Quick Checkout on the Adidas site, so you won’t have to fumble with your credit card while others are stealing your sizes. Finally, act fast as soon as the collection goes live—you won’t be the only one pre-planning your picks and using Quick Checkout, so in the end, it’s a game of speed.

Most of the collection is shoppable by color, so below, we rounded up our top silhouettes from each shade, so you can add them to your list of what to buy when Drip 2 goes live. Read on and ask yourself, “What would Beyoncé wear?” Spoiler alert, the answer is all of it.

Cargo Sweat Pants

Yup, only Beyoncé could make me want tan cargo pants. These babies go up to size 4X.

Knit Logo Dress

This dress screams “I used Quick Checkout and got the best pieces before y’all.” Big flex.

Corset Crop Top

The collection’s crop tops are some of their most wearable pieces to dress up or down.

3-Stripes Suit Jacket

OK, this aqua suit jacket moment is probably the most 2020 piece I’ve ever seen. Need.

Knit Catsuit

This is exactly what I want to wear when I have Beyoncé blasting in my AirPods and I’m pretending I’m a pop star.