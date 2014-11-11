Beyoncé Might Have 99 Problems, But Apparently Her Ass Ain’t One

Between being inundated with the ass-tastic antics of today’s starlets—we’re looking at you, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and Iggy Azalea—there’s a chance you might have forgotten that Beyoncé was actually an original proselytizer of the humble backside (ahem, “Bootylicious” and the jelly you may or may not have been ready for.) Now, it seems she’s ready to remind us once again with a racy new photo she posted to her website.

Indeed, that’s a leotard that says “I got 99 Problems But My Ass Ain’t One,” an obvious nod to hubby Jay Z‘s signature song and, probably, the butt mania that’s been sweeping Hollywood, Instagram, and basically every other corner of the universe.

We did some digging, and it seems Queen Bey turned The Laundry Room’s $128 “99 Problems” T-shirt dress into a onesie—how enterprising!—and basically schooled every other girl in the world who’s ever bought the piece on how it should really be worn.

So, circling back to the question Bey and her Destiny’s Child posse posed in 2001—that of “is my vibe too vibealacious for you, babe?” Well, it seems the answer is a resounding yes.