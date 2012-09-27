Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Owns $798 Ruthie Davis Sneakers

It’s good to be the child of Beyonce and Jay-Z (as if we didn’t know that already). Shoe designer Ruthie Davis created these custom baby sneakers for the celebrity tot accented with Swarovski “Aurora Boreale” crystals. If these sneakers were sold at retail they would be priced at $798. The designer posted a photo of the shoes on her Facebook page, saying “Pssssst! Take a look at the Baby Ruthie’s I made especially for Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy… SO Sweet, right?” Yes, yes, they are. In fact these Baby Ruthie Davis Jamie sneakers are so sweet we would love to rock an adult version. Luckily the sneakers are a miniature take on Ruthie Davis’ Pierce sneakers, which sell at Neiman Marcus for $1,898. Beyonce is a big fan of Ruthie Davis’ stilettos, and regularly makes appearances in the shoe designer’s sky high stilettos.

It should be noted that Blue Ivy isn’t the first celebrity baby with some seriously expensive taste. Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri caused quite a stir back in 2008 when Roger Vivier made her custom shoes that resembled one of her mom’s favorite pairs. The trend towards designer baby clothes extends beyond celebrity circles. Designers like Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin and Dolce & Gabbana are all capitalizing on the designer kids market.

The biggest question we have is if Blue Ivy is wearing these shoes at 10-months-old, what will she be wearing by the time she hits her teens (you better believe the world will be watching).