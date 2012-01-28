Beyonce 101: University To Offer A Crash Course In Diva-Tude

Let’s face itwe know we’ve all had a moment where we wished we could be Beyonc (I know that was the case for me when I saw the “Single Ladies” music video for the first time).

Thanks to the folks over at Rutgers University, they’re about to make my dream into an realitywell, sort of.

The New Jersey-based educational establishment will be offering a class called “Politicizing Beyonc.” The course will be taught by lecturer and doctoral student Kevin Allred, who has said that, “this isn’t a course about Beyonc’s political engagement or how many times she performed during President Obama‘s inauguration weekend.”

Instead, it looks like the class will focus mainly on the sociological topics and issues that surround her public image. The university’s own news site, Focus, offered this description: “The performer’s music and career are used as lenses to explore American race, gender, and sexual politics…Course topics include the extent of Beyonc’s control over her own aesthetic, whether her often half-naked body is empowered or stereotypical, and her more racy performances as her alter ego, ‘Sasha Fierce.'”

I’m sure that the watching of lots of music videos (the class will get extra cool points in my book if they kick it old school with some Destiny’s Child vids), tour documentaries and clips of her occasional movie appearances will be involved in the cirriculum, too.

By the end of the course, it seems very likely that every student will learn the in’s and out’s of how to become a diva-in-the-making.

Watch out Beyoncyou might be seeing some competition soon from the Garden State.

[via BlackBook Magazine]