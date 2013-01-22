Beyoncé Takes Over The Internet With The Launch Of A New Subscription-Only Blog

Between her high-profile performance at the President’s Inauguration to the big news that she’ll be headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show with Destiny’s Child, it’s fair to say that 2013 is shaping up to be the the year of Beyoncé. And now, it seems she’s planning to dominate yet another branch of our daily lives: the internet. Beyoncé announced today on her official blog that she’s launched a new subscription-only website called “The BeyHive.”

According to Queen Bey, the blog—which is free to subscribers—”is my way of showing all the inspiring things I come across every single day.” Followers of the site can expect to get a glimpse into stuff Beyoncé’s digging at the moment, whether it be books, food, travel, fashion, music or film, but it’ll also feature artwork and video submitted by her fans, street style inspiration through the eyes of her stylist, and other content that’s important to the superstar.

From her stellar performance at the inaugural ball to her successful role as a mother and wife, Beyoncé is not one to disappoint—and we’re betting this blog will be no exception. Knowles promises us this, saying: “This is just the beginning, there is so much out there to dig into. Stay tuned.” Which, of course, we will.