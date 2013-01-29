Beyoncé Rocks Skimpy Referee Outfit In New Super Bowl Promo

Even if you’re not 100% sure which teams are actually playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl XLVII, it’s probably fair to say you’re well aware who’ll be headlining the halftime show: Beyoncé (who may or may not be joined by her former Destiny’s Child bandmates). To get the public extra-pumped about her performance, Beyoncé was photographed in a promotional photo clad in a traditional referee uniform. Of course, her thigh high Louboutins aren’t technically traditional, but a pair of clunky black Reebok referee sneakers just wouldn’t have packed the same punch.

Our only qualm with the shot is that Queen Bey looks slightly airbrushed, which seems completely unnecessary since she’s proven to be near-perfect (we would have said perfect, but the fact that she lip-synced the National Anthem might have knocked her down a few pegs, in some people’s eyes). The ad definitely fulfilled its purpose though—we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us when she takes the stage on February 3!

What do you think of Beyoncé’s latest promo shot?