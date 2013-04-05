Beyoncé Named Honorary Chair For Punk Themed Met Ball

Another day, another accolade for Beyoncé. WWD reports that the 31-year-old superstar has been named as an honorary chair for this year’s Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (or Met Ball, as most refer to it) which celebrates the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibit that runs from May 9 to May 14.

Essentially, this basically means that Beyoncé will appear on the invitation to the May 6 event, alongside some seriously boldfaced names. The other co-chairs are Rooney Mara, Lauren Santo Domingo, Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci, and of course, Anna Wintour. Frankly, we don’t think we’d be able to pass up an invitation from any of them—let alone as a group.

Last year, Bey completely captivated on the red carpet when she made an appearance at the last minute wearing a stunning custom Givenchy gown—months after giving birth.

There’s no word yet as to what she’ll be wearing to honor the punk theme, but given her epic sartorial choices, it’s poised to be even greater than last year.

