Beyoncé Enlists Hit Song ‘Single Ladies’ to Show Support For Marriage Equality

With the subject of marriage equality being the most hot button political issue right now thanks to the heated debate in the Supreme Court, it’s inevitable that high profile celebrities are speaking up and using their influence to inspire others.

Outspoken singer Beyoncé, who is quickly becoming one of the most popular star forces on social media, posted a handwritten note to her Instagram, proclaiming, “If you like it you should be able to put a ring on it”—a nod to her smash-hit song “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” This isn’t the first personalized note Bey has published online. Last April, she wrote an open letter to FLOTUS Michelle Obama on her Tumblr.

While a simple use of the trending hashtag #MarriageEquality would have been enough, we all know that Beyoncé doesn’t do the bare minimum, she goes above and beyond. Whether or not you agree with the cause, it’s safe to say that if Bey is backing you, you’ll make it pretty far.

What do you think of her latest handwritten note?

