Beyoncé documentary premiere: See the singer’s stunning Elie Saab gown

Although we thought Beyoncé looked completely chic and on trend at the Grammys on Sunday, some fashion fans thought her black and white Osman pants jumpsuit was underwhelming. Last night, however, she completely redeemed herself in a stunning Elie Saab gown at the premiere of her upcoming HBO documentary “Beyoncé: Life Is But A Dream” at New York City’s famed Ziegfeld Theater.

The beaded gown fit the 31-year-old singer like a glove, and truly proved that whether she keeps it simple or glams it up, she never truly makes a style misstep (no, the matching outfits during her Destiny’s Child days don’t count).

The red carpet was filled with bold-faced names, such as Oprah Winfrey, designer Rubin Singer, Bey’s sister Solange (who seemed to have forgotten her pants at home), and her hubby Jay-Z, all there to support the Beyoncé-directed documentary. It airs this Saturday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

