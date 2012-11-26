Beyoncé To Direct HBO Documentary About … Herself

It looks like 2013 is shaping up to to be the year of Beyoncé. The global superstar is set to drop a new album, headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 3, and, it seems, plans to direct a documentary about herself that will air on HBO in February.

“Everybody knows Beyoncé’s music, but few know Beyoncé the person,” Michael Lombardo, HBO president of programming, said in a media release. “Along with electrifying footage of Beyoncé onstage, this unique special looks beyond the glamour to reveal a vibrant, vulnerable, unforgettable woman.”

We love Beyonce, but this news begs the question: Is she getting too public? The pop star always seemed to have prided herself on being a highly private person (she married Jay-Z in secret, remember?), but it seems that lately she’s intent on becoming quite the opposite. (Case in point: her recently-launched Tumblr offers super-personal glimpses into lavish vacations with Jay, and even shots of their baby Blue Ivy).

While we’re looking forward to seeing what the documentary entails, we hope she’s able to keep some shroud of privacy since we’ve always admired her for it.

Are you excited to see Beyoncé’s self-directed documentary?