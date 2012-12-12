Beyoncé Buys Jay-Z a $5 Million Hublot Watch



When it comes to celebrity couples, few treat each other as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple are both equal parts musicians and moguls, so money and access aren’t issues whatsoever. Thus, gift giving in the Knowles-Carter house is a competitive sport. Beyoncé’s latest lavish gift for her hubby, whose 43rd birthday was on December 4, was a $5 million diamond-encrusted Hublot Big Bang watch, which features a staggering 1,282 VVS G color diamonds.

The stunning timepiece was previously on display at the BaselWorld show, where it was the most expensive watch on offer at the fair. While we’re certainly impressed with Bey’s gift, she had some serious competition. Back in 2010, she came across $350,000 worth of Birkin bags under her Christmas tree from Jay, and back in 2005, he gifted with her a 1959 Rolls-Royce for her 25th birthday which cost $1 million. We’re not saying she hasn’t paid it forward: She reportedly snagged a $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850 jet for Jay-Z ‘s first Father’s Day.

With a combined net worth estimated at $775 million, we’re glad these two aren’t buying each other carnations and Russell Stover chocolates. A $5 million watch may seem a little ridiculous to some, but we say, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it!”

What do you guys think of Jay-Z’s new bling?