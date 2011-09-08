Beyoncé Brings It In House of Deréon Duel Campaigns

Images from House of Deron’s fall and holiday campaigns were just released, featuring the brands co-creator Beyonc. The fall campaign, photographed by Tony Duran, shows Lady B decked out in a Deron snakeskin outfit and jewels. The line, titled City Jungle (see: snakeskin), is available exclusively at Selfridges & Co. in London.

The holiday campaign, set to debut in October, was photographed by Terry Richardson at The Standard hotel in New York. The line is reportedly an homage to Beyonc’s recent album, 4, featuring tribal and nomadic elements.

With a booming career and a baby on the way, it seems like Beyonc’s got it all. Will you be picking up her new collection?