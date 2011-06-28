Beyoncé Agrees That Women Who Don’t Have Friends Are Scary

We’ve all had at least one encounter with the girl who claims she doesn’t have any girlfriends because all girls are jealous of her. My immediate reaction upon meeting “the friendless girl” is to run as fast as I can in the other direction. There’s just something very off, very scary and very wrong with a girl who’s incapable of maintaining a friendship with another girl, and apparently Beyonc agrees, explaining:

“When women dont have friends, Im afraid of them… I grew up around women, I believe that we can teach each other so much. Im always thinking about how unselfish we are and the things we need to hear and how much pressure there is being a woman.”

Not to get all Spice Girls c. 1998 girl power on you, but Beyonc is completely right. If a girl only ever wants to hang out with guys, it’s not because girls don’t like her. If we’re being real, then the more likely explanations is that she probably has a whole list of insecurities, and being the center of a group of guys gives her the attention she needs in order to feel liked.

The truth is, no one is going to lift you up or be a bigger cheerleader than your girlfriends. And if you find a true friend, then you’ve found someone who’s going to be there through thick and thin. Can you really say the same for your guy friends?

Photo: JAMESON ZED/SIPA