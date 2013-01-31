Beyoncé Admits She Lip-Synced the National Anthem, Proceeds to Sing it Live

Today, Beyoncé confirmed what we all already knew—that she lip-synced the National Anthem at Barack Obama‘s Inauguration on Monday, January 21. However, she did it in the most awesome way ever. At this afternoon’s Super Bowl press conference, Queen Bey opened the event with a live, a capella performance of the National Anthem putting all haters to shame.

Then, she addressed the controversy, stating: “I am a perfectionist. I practice till my feet bleed. I didn’t have time to practice with the orchestra. So due to the weather, due to the delay, due to no proper sound check, I did not feel comfortable taking the risk.”

We’re proud of Beyoncé for taking the stage and clearing up all the confusion. But never fear—she also confirmed that she’ll definitely be singing live at the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show this Sunday!

Watch the video of Beyoncé’s a capella performance above and let us know if you think she redeemed herself!