Best Video Ever: Watch President Obama Get Interviewed by Zack Galifianakis

It’s official: President Barack Obama is the coolest president of all time. Say what you will about his politics, his foreign policy, and his much-defamed HealthCare.gov, but in terms of straight-up coolness, he’s got every other president beat. (As does his wife Michelle Obama, who recently went on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to participate in the hysterics.)

Obama joined comedian Zach Galifianakis on his hilariously awkward Funny or Die comedy sketch show “Between Two Ferns,” which by comparison has a much more niche audience than the one Fallon boasts. Only a certain type of humor, we’ll say, gets the show and tunes in regularly. (And yes, we’re counting ourselves as well.) Obama’s appearance on the show: nothing short of brilliant.

As is his M.O., Galifianakis throws question after absurd question at Obama, who tosses them right back. Example: “I have to know, what’s it like to be the last black president?,” Zach asks him. Obama’s response: “Seriously? What it’s like for this to be the last time you ever talk to a president?” Zing!

