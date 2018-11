I was slightly surprised to uncover this information, but it turns out that America’s sweetheart Betty White and Guns N’ Roses guitar legend Slash are “longtime zoo supporters.” What in the hell does this mean?

In honor of their collaboration for the L.A. zoo, take a look at a series of ads for the zoo’s new reptile house. It features 60 species like poison dart frogs and giant horned lizards. I’m obsessed. Watch below.