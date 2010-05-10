Betty White Hosts Saturday Night Live In All Out Sequins

Forget fashion rules. Eighty-eight and a half-year old Betty White hosted Saturday Night Live this past weekend and aside from teaching legions of aspiring young starlets “this is how comedy is done,” the iconic Golden Girls actress wasn’t afraid of a bit of glitz.

White rocked a two-piece sequined top and cardigan combo and carried it off with old school panache. Surely it helped that the actress has plenty of star wattage herself, but we’re just happy that she didn’t go the staid and boring route. Then again, we never pegged the feisty White as a conformist. Check out the hilarious monologue above and let us know what you think!

