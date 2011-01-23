Betty White Dazzles in Paisley Top on Letterman (VIDEO)

I love an octogenarian who knows how to dress her age. (And she’s only an octogenarian for one more year.)

On her 89th birthday, Betty White chatted with David Letterman and proved to the world that age is just a number. Blessed with longevity and eyes that still light up a room, Betty rolls with the jokes, some clearly premeditated and many improvised, and sets a pace that keeps Dave on his toes. It’s heaven to watch and observe her joy for life.

With a celebrity culture glutted with people whose main talent is stirring drama, it seems to me we can learn something by how Betty White lives her life , and that makes her the ultimate StyleCaster.