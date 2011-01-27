Betty White Bares All, Was Quite The Hottie

If I had to choose any example of what I hope to be like at age 89 Id pick Betty Whiteno contest! Shes come a long way from her days on Golden Girls as sweet and nave Rose Nylund. Apparently shes cheekier than we caught on from her appearance in last years Super Bowl Snickers commercial and her role as hostess of SNL (though she was pretty cheeky on the show, albeit fully clothed).

Now the sassy senior has a few naked pin-up photos to spice up her apple pie image. Even Miss White cant escape a little celebrity scandal!

Images courtesy of Yeeeah.com.