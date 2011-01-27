StyleCaster
If I had to choose any example of what I hope to be like at age 89 Id pick Betty Whiteno contest! Shes come a long way from her days on Golden Girls as sweet and nave Rose Nylund. Apparently shes cheekier than we caught on from her appearance in last years Super Bowl Snickers commercial and her role as hostess of SNL (though she was pretty cheeky on the show, albeit fully clothed).

Now the sassy senior has a few naked pin-up photos to spice up her apple pie image. Even Miss White cant escape a little celebrity scandal!

111551 1296149066 Betty White Bares All, Was Quite The Hottie

111552 1296149079 Betty White Bares All, Was Quite The Hottie
111553 1296149089 Betty White Bares All, Was Quite The Hottie

Images courtesy of Yeeeah.com.

