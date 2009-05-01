Bettina Prentice, Power Publicist?

Bettina Prentice is everyone’s best friend. She’s one of those homegrown UES New York girls who managed to avoid spending her days counting Hermes enamel bracelets and Chanel ballet flats. Sunny and smiling, she is known in both the art and social circles for her killer eye, gorgeous husband, and tireless dedication to charity. Formerly of the world-renowned Yvon Lambert Gallery, Bettina just recently embarked on a new career path, namely her eponymous public relations firm, Bettina Prentice Communications, or BPC. Last week the irrepressible Mrs. Prentice sat down with StyleCaster to dish the deets, Interview style.

Starting a new PR firm is super hard work dude! Congratulations. Tell us why you got the ball rolling.

After years of working in the New York art world I’ve had unique experience in helping companies reach creative audiences. Between my relationships at art & culture publications and my contacts in visual arts it just made sense to start an arts-related PR company…so far so good!

Yea, it’s a total no-brainer. So, who are some of your clients, and what makes them chic and (or!) interesting?

Well, I’m working with a film company that is producing the documentary Fighting Gravity about female ski jumpers’ bid to compete in the 2010 Olympics. Ski jumping is the only Olympic sport in which women are prohibited from competition. Virginia Madsen executive produced the film and we had great support for our event on April 14th.

I also work with New York Foundation for the Arts whose fiscal sponsorship program for artists is the largest and most established in the country. Artists like Ross Bleckner, Andres Serrano and Spike Lee have all been empowered by NYFA to continue their work over the years. Can you imagine the world without them?

Umm, absolutely not! You also do some good work fighting homelessness, right?

Yes, of course I am always busy with Coalition for the Homeless and their annual ArtWalk fundraiser. The entire organization blows my mind. They work so tirelessly on behalf of the homeless population in New York and make a difference to so many people. It’s not only about temporary shelter and their life-saving feeding program but also about permanent solutions like job training, eviction prevention and affordable housing. They champion the idea that decent shelter, housing and the chance to work for a living wage are fundamental human rights. I went to a lunch that they organized in honor of their First Step graduates a couple of weeks ago and there was this brave young woman sharing her story about being a drug addict, homeless and helpless before the Coalition for the Homeless came into her life. They help over 3,500 people EVERY DAY.

It’s an amazing organization. You always take charge with your weekly soup kitchen runs, which is so cool. What else are you working on professionally?

New York Foundation for the Arts annual gala on Monday (May 4th) at Friedrich Petzel. All the art world’s glitterati will be there!



I love the fact that you aren’t always in Valentino with you hair did, and full on makeup. What’s your style and what are you wearing right this hot second?

At the moment, I’m in Costa Rica wearing a bikini and a sundress. I’d say that I’m happiest in summer wearing one of my long hippie dresses by Jill Stuart or Chloe and a pair of wedge sandals. I adore long dresses. In winter I prefer well-tailored blazers with taffeta skirts.

Taffeta! Loves it. But on a waaaay more serious note, if you could banish one trend from the universe, what would it be?

Very tall girls wearing very high heels!! I’m petite and so I live in my Louboutins but I have so many statuesque, glamorous friends and they still tower over me. I need to buy a pair of the 7 inch YSL platform sandals…



FML, so do I! But you are so pixie-chic. And you always smell amazing. What is that?

I just discovered honeysuckle and jasmine oil from Soapology in the West Village. You dab the tiniest bit on your wrists, perfect summer scent.



Ok, final question, I promise! Who’s your dream client, and why?

Besides the amazing clients that I already have I would have to say Marilyn Minter! I adore her work and really like her as a person. We sat next to each other at a benefit at Peter Brant‘s house in Greenwich last summer and she just had such the most incredible vibe. And she’s beautifully freckled, which I love.

Jamie and Bettina Prentice at their 10th Anniversary.

Bettina Prentice hosts ArtWalk at her Southampton home.

Bettina Prentice and Andrea Hazen arriving at the Yvon Lambert opening for Berlinde De Bruckere

Art Girls! Anastasia Rodgers, Bettina Prentice, & Sarah Basile at Art Basel 2008.