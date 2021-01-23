Hot Take: This Clitoral Stimulator Is Way Better Than A Boyfriend

In the weird stretch of time between New Year’s Day and February 14, dating can feel almost impossible. No one wants to get involved with someone right before Valentine’s Day and have to endure a too-soon “what are we” talk, am I right? That said, I’ve been staying in for some solo play to tide me over until I can dip back into the dating pool—and luckily, my new Better Love Tap Dancer sex toy is making my time in especially pleasurable.

A real-life partner is great, but a good sex toy? Often, it’s even better at hitting the spot! I’m always browsing the new releases on the Ella Paradis site, and when I saw the Better Love Tap Dancer, a new clitoral stimulator, I knew I had to give it a go. Out of all my toys, clit stimulators are my favorite for solo play, as they tend to get the job done a lot faster than vibrators or any other option.

After a vigorous testing process (AKA, a couple nights in with my lube of choice), I’m here to report that this toy is a must-shop. The Tap Dancer utilizes a Tap Pleasure Technology that creates a pulsing feel that’s similar to—but far more consistent than—human touch. The waterproof, rechargeable toy is made in body-safe silicone (Not to mention three cute colors!) and has six different pulsing modes to choose from.

When I first fired this baby up, I was a little confused. It turned on, but I didn’t see any pulsing. I quickly learned that turning the toy on puts it in Play Mode, but I had to tap the button above the power button to initiate the Tap Pleasure Technology. From there, my nights went from good to great.

My only complaint—which, to be clear, is hardly a bad thing—is that this might be a hard toy to use for couple’s play, purely because it feels so intense and nice, you may finish earlier than intended. Not ideal if you’re looking for an hours-long sex sesh, but fantastic for when you’re on your own and want some instant satisfaction! Although I could see it used on by partner for some intense nipple play, too.

If, like me, you’re riding solo for the next month or so, make sure your play-for-one is just as gratifying as a real-life hookup. The Better Love Tap Dancer is definitely one of the most intense stimulating toys I’ve tried in a minute—it’s safe to say I’ll be buying one for all my Galentines this year. They deserve this level of pulsating pleasure, too!