The Sex Toy We Can’t Get Enough of (That Has a Built-In Tongue) Is Finally at Amazon & You Need One ASAP

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to replace those dusty old dildos you hardly touch with something a bit more with the times. And by that, we mean a high-tech vibrator with a built-in tongue. Do we have your attention?

The Better Love Stella vibrator is everything an oral sex lover could want because it’s designed to feel just like it. The toy’s even constructed to keep whatever rhythm you want… so actually, it’s better than oral. That’s right. Better. And, by the grace of Jeff Bezos himself, it’s finally available on Amazon, so you can shop it and get that fast AF delivery service, too.

Compact yet powerful, Stella has three speeds and a whopping 10 vibration settings so that each time you use it, your experience is customized completely to what you want. Imagine if you could do that with a human every time you have oral. The world would be a much, much better place. With Stella, you’ll have a toy that can come with you wherever you go. Thanks to its compact design, you can keep it in your purse, throw it in your carry-on or squeeze it in your underwear drawer with ease.

But let’s get down to the real game-changer: the tongue. The soft silicone model has a flicking movement that can lightly graze or sensually stroke your erogenous zones. Place it on your clitoris for a precise, eye-popping experience, or use it as a method of foreplay and let Stella massage any part of your partner — from head to toe. The non-gendered sex toy is made for any body and everybody, which is why it’s such a necessary addition to your collection of NSFW goodies.

Better Love Stella Vibrator

You might be wondering how we know so much about Stella. First, we at StyleCaster helped create it (subtle flex). Second, we put in the work to review and perfect it. So, you can trust us when we say that this clitoral stimulator is 1,000 percent worth it. Seriously, we wouldn’t lie when it comes to a good orgasm.

Among the most impressive design features is Stella’s waterproof finish . The majority of toys are just water-resistant, but not this baby! Bring it with you in the shower or tub and make your bath time even hotter than the steamy water.

Now that Stella’s at Amazon, we’re confident in saying it’s one of the best sex toys you can get on the site. It’s high-quality, innovative and has so many incredible uses. Whether you’re looking for something to get you off, keep you going, or rocket you to the moon (metaphorically, of course), this vibrator is it. Shop it today and get ready for that fast shipping and fast finishing. IYKWIM.