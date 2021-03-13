This $50 Vibrator Is a Dupe for The Womanizer Premium & It’s Finally Back in Stock

Scroll To See More Images

The Womanizer Premium is undoubtedly the “flag ship” sex toy when it comes to clitoral stimulators and massagers, but Better Love does make a cheaper dupe. First, however, let’s address why the Womanizer Premium is great. The luxe clitoral stimulator wand features an intense push and pull suction motion with 12 different intensity levels, as well as an autopilot setting for a more spontaneous (and even, hands-free) session. Another major bonus to the Womanizer Premium is its smart sound functionalities. Not only is it ultra-quiet (perfect for when the roommates are home), but the device is only active when it has contact with your skin, so you also don’t have to worry about travelling with it and awkwardly turning on mid-flight.

The downside? The Womanizer Premium is a staggering $200 a pop. Fortunately, Better Love makes an affordable dupe called The Butterfly, and it’s finally back in stock on Ella Paradis. At just $49, The Butterfly is quite the budget-friendly alternative if you’ve been coveting The Womanizer Premium but can’t quite imagine dropping that kind of cash on a deluxe sex toy—hey, we get it.

Better Love Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator

How cute is this pink colorway though?

TBH, you’re not alone, The Butterfly sells out on a regular basis, so we ~do~ recommend acting fast if you want to get your hands on this inexpensive dupe. Need more of an incentive? Ella Paradis will also be offering a free finger vibrator with select Better Love purchases. And there you have it—your weekend just got instantly better.

Just like the Womanizer Premium, The Better Love Butterfly is engineered with a variety of intensity levels and a gentle yet robust suction motion that, for some, mimics the feel of oral sex. It’s also designed with a waterproof build for shower play, as well as simple push button control so you can easily switch back and forth between your preferred settings. The best part? Ella Paradis guarantees this little device will make you orgasm. We’ll take it!