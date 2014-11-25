Bette Midler Rips Into Ariana Grande, Calls Her ‘Ridiculous’ and ‘Silly’

Another season, another middle-aged entertainer making a big show of calling a young pop names. Last year it was Sinead O’Connor, who made headlines with her comments about Miley Cyrus, and now Bette Midler is going after Ariana Grande.

The 68-year-old icon lashed out at the 21-year-old pretty hard, dissing her music videos for being ‘silly beyond belief’, and saying the “Bang Bang” singer’s videos and stage performances are “ridiculous.”

“It’s terrible! It’s always surprising to see someone like Ariana Grande with that silly high voice, slithering around on a couch, looking so ridiculous. I mean, it’s silly beyond belief and I don’t know who’s telling her to do it. I wish they’d stop,” Midler—who conveniently has a new album out that she’s currently promoting, we might add—told The Telegraph.

“But it’s not my business, I’m not her mother. Or her manager. Maybe they tell them that’s what you’ve got to do. Sex sells. Sex has always sold.”

When asked what advice she’d give girls with pop stardom aspiration, Bette—who’s won three Grammys, and has two Oscar noms under belt—said: Trust your talent. You don’t have to make a whore out of yourself to get ahead.”

What’s interesting is that Bette’s early schtick was built on her Divine Miss M persona, which often had her bopping around stages in lingerie throughout the ’70s. Yes, things are different today, but women performers should think before they bash each other.