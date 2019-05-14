OMG, Betsey Johnson Just Recreated Her 1997 Runway Looks for Urban Outfitters

Scroll To See More Images

In case you haven’t noticed in the last few years, the ’90s are back in big way—and the throwback styles don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. As someone who was born in the early 1990s, getting to shop some of the fashions that were popular when I was too young to actually wear them has been so fun. And with the new Betsey Johnson and Urban Outfitters collaboration, it just got even better. Betsey Johnson recreated some of the pieces from her 1997 runway collection for Urban Outfitters in 2019. If you’re not freaking out about this, we can’t be friends. Betsey Johnson has always been one of the most fun, boldest and unique designers, and getting a taste of what she was offering in the ’90s (but updated for now) has me beyond excited.

I’ve always been a fan of Betsey Johnson. Her use of bright colors, kitschy details and overall bold designs has appealed to me since I could walk around a shopping mall. And, since I wasn’t able to wear her chic ’90s designs when they were first introduced, this recreation is the perfect opportunity to don a throwback ensemble. The collection features selected dresses from Johnson’s 1997 runway show redesigned for Urban Outfitters. They all give major ’90s vibes, while still looking cool and relevant in the 2019 fashion scene.

From effortlessly cool slip dresses to floral and butterfly designs, these Betsey Johnson dresses will have you living your best ’90s life in 2019. They’re perfect for donning at summer parties—day or night—or wearing around town, where you’re sure to pick up a few compliments. All the dresses are available right now on the Urban Outfitters site, so you can get them all just as the weather warms up. It’s a 1990s summer dream, baby.

1. Prom Queen Strapless Chiffon Dress, $350 at Urban Outfitters

This dress is the priciest of the collection, but think how good you’d look wearing it to a formal summer event.

2. Printed Lace Trim Slip Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

This slip dress will have you reminiscing about all your childhood summers.

3. Butterfly Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Puffy sleeves and butterflies? This dress has everything.

4. Allover Bow Mini Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Pair this dress with some colorful heels, and you’re sure to be best dressed at the party.

5. Polka Dot Halter Midi Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

A classic polka dot halter dress is exactly what your summer wardrobe needs.

6. Floral Slip Midi Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

This floral midi dress is effortlessly cool for hot summer days.

7. Mesh Trim Mini Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Just when you think this dress is simple, you notice the super cool mesh trim detail.

8. Burnout Heart Mesh Trim Mini Dress, $99 at Urban Outfitters

I’m in love with this dress.

9. Cinched Ruffle Mini Dress, $99 at Urban Outfitters

This dress is feminine, fun and so ’90s.

