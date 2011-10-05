Betsey Johnson Takes A Stand Against Breast Cancer

When Betsey Johnson was diagnosed with breast cancer 12 years ago she told no one except her daughter and lived in constant fear that her secret would be revealed. Now, she is outspoken and determined in her fight to raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness. Selling a variety of items from socks to earrings, Johnson is raising money for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, established by the CFDA, and the Weill Cornell Breast Center of the Iris Cantor Women’s Health Center, where she received treatment for her cancer.

During an interview featured in The Washington Post Johnson admits her feelings during her struggle with breast cancer: “The biggest fear I had was that people were going to worry about my business, my health and whether I was going to live or die. Back then people didn’t think about getting through it and going on to live, in some ways, even more powerful lives.”

Betsey Johnson is certainly the quintessential image of a strong, powerful woman who beat breast cancer and has gone on to share her story and vision with the world. With an enormous fan base and playful take on fashion (she has been known to do a cartwheel at the end of her runway shows) she is a perfect advocate for Breast Cancer Awareness. We’re all ears, Betsey.