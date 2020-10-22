The Most-Complimented Boots I’ve Ever Worn Cost Me Less Than $100

As a fashion editor, I dress for myself, but I make a point to take note of what outfits and pieces garner compliments and positive feedback. Sometimes, I show up in head-to-toe trends and no one comments on my look; other times, I think I look boring and everyone in the room asks, “Where’d you get that?” Today, I’m bringing you a review on my most-complimented boots of all time: the Betsey Johnson Kassie Boots.

Not only are these boots under $100 (!), but I never never, not once, worn them without receiving compliments. At New York Fashion Week, girls in head-to-toe designer clothes stop me to ask who made them. At Trader Joes, teens go out of their way to follow me halfway down the crowded aisle and compliment my boots. I have never been in the subway with these on and not had someone mention them. And don’t get me wrong, I love them—but even I was surprised they were such a big hit.

I first stumbled upon the Kassie Boots last year while in search of a great white boot. I wanted something with a low heel for comfort, but enough flair that I could wear it to fashion events and meetings. Because I’m a known shoe-scuffer, I also wasn’t looking to invest—of course, some footwear is worth the splurge, but for white boots I knew I’d most definitely trash while running around NYC, I wasn’t looking to spend more than a single Benjamin Franklin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cue the Kassie Boots, ordered on a whim during a sale at Macy’s. As soon as they arrived and I put them on, I knew I’d found a winner. The above is this year’s version, as last year’s has since sold out, but they are more or less the same, the only difference being that this year’s embellished heel has black gems striped between the rainbow rows.

As a 5’1 girl, I look for boots that give me some height but are as comfortable as flats, and the Kassie Boots definitely do the trick. I’ve worn them for 16 hour days of standing and running around, and yes, my feet hurt at the end of the day, but anyone’s would after that kind of outing! On the reg, I can wear them for 8-10 hours and feel zero pain. If you usually have to break in your boots, I’m sure these will be no different, but I know I can rely on them when a real heel is out of the question.

My favorite thing about these boots, ironically, is the heel. Of course it is! From the front, these boots are simple and understated; from the back, they’re blingy and bold. They’re mullet boots, and I mean that in the best way possible. They go great with event looks when I want to feel dressed-up, but not too formal, and they take my everyday jeans, sweater & boots ensembles and give them that extra je ne sais quois. I’ve looked at fully-blinged-out boots in the past and thought them too flashy, but the sparkly heel alone adds just enough oomph to turn heads and garner compliments galore.

Even though a large portion of my job is reporting on trends and shopping, it’s rare for me to recommend one item from my own closet so highly, and I can’t tell you how many friends I’ve forced to order these boots. I also ordered a similar pair from the brand in black last year, and I’ll be repurchasing a fresh pair for 2021!

If you’ve already got your classic brown riding boots and black over-the-knees ready for winter, I highly suggest adding a statement bootie to your fall and winter footwear collection—and I even more highly suggest a Betsey Johnson pick. Shop my beloved white Kassie Boots above, and read on for a few more statement-heeled picks from the BJ range.

Barette Boot Black Patent Boot

If you like a shiny boot, this patent style is for you! I’m obsessed with the sparkly plaid heel. These also come in a houndstooth print if you’re into pattern-mixing

Vita Magenta Fabric Boot

These, my friends, are definitely my next purchase. A velvety pink boot with a jewel-encrusted gold heel? Yes, yes, yes. If you prefer to play it safe, these also come in black.

SB-Gemma White Crocodile Boot

OK, now these are lush. These white croc boots with embellished heel are my Kassie Boots’ older, chicer sister.

Downie Leopard Multi Boot

Here’s a real wildcard—the Downie boot has a lot more lift thanks to an added platform, plus a leopard-printed calf-hair body with the same plaid heel as the Barette Boots.

SB-Gemma Black Suede Boot

These are definitely the right boots for a festive holiday season. Love the black suede paired with the heavily embellished crystal heels!

Cait Black Multi Boots

Lastly, allow me to flip the switch with these boots, which feature a basic heel and a fun body, but the same silhouette as all my other beloved Betsey Johnson picks. I’m obsessed with this neon tweed moment!