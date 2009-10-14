Betsey Johnson: Handbags, Dresses, Shoes, and More Coming from QVC?

Betsey Johnson doesn’t go online. Ever? Never. Or so she says. Even in our current social media obsessed world (tweet us!), Johnson says she has people at her disposal who do all the tweeting, twittering, and facebooking for her. But despite the designer’s lack of technology savviness, Johnson wants to sell clothes through television, like for QVC. Having worked on small projects with QVC before, Johnson said that she’d like to collaborate again, but this time with a full diffusion clothing line. We’re thinking that with a recession in full swing, now isn’t the best time to try to sell a new line, but maybe if people don’t actually have to get up off their couch they’ll be more willing to spend.

Would you shop this way?